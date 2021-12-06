One of the best ways to take care of your heart is to eat healthy foods every day. It is known that there are foods that may be beneficial to our body and to others and which, on the other hand, can endanger our health.

Experts recommend eating at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables each day. These are, in fact, an essential part of a healthy and balanced diet, due to the beneficial effects they may have on our bodies. Just think, for example, this This sweet, round fruit helps lower bad cholesterol and triglycerides.

However, among the many allies of the heart, there will also be this vegetable that many of us often underestimate. On the other hand, it is an ingredient that has multiple advantages and is used in many recipes. Plus it costs little, though, to be crunchy and delicious. That’s what it is.

In addition to onions and garlic, these vegetables help protect the health of the heart and arteries

One of the first things we do when we start cooking is chopping onions or peeling garlic. These two components are necessary for almost all recipes in the world, because they give an unmistakable touch to every dish.

Garlic and onions are known to have beneficial effects on the body. In particular, garlic is said to be a true source of antioxidants, with its antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties. Not to mention onions, which are also very rich in vitamins and minerals like phosphorous, calcium and potassium. In short, both components will be excellent for the body.

A true center of vitamins, minerals and fibers

In addition to garlic and onions, there is an ingredient that has been greatly reduced, despite its great taste. We are talking about leeks.

This vegetable is an important source of vitamins C, E, A, K and B6. Vitamin C, in particular, would help in strengthening the immune system. On the other hand, B vitamins may be a real ally for the metabolism, but that’s not all.

Ally of the heart and arteries

Moreover, leeks will be a helper for the heart and arteries, thanks to the presence of potassium. For this reason, in addition to onions and garlic, these vegetables help protect the health of the heart and arteries. On the other hand, the presence of phosphorous and calcium protects the health of bones and teeth.

Salty pie with leeks, salmon and spread

Leeks aren’t just for frying. It is a very tasty and delicious ingredient for many recipes. Case in point is this super easy quiche that’s ready in just 15 minutes.

To prepare it, cut the raw leek into slices, removing the green part. We pour the leeks slices into a frying pan, spray them with oil and a pinch of salt and pepper, then mix everything and let it cook for a few minutes.

Separately, we open two eggs and begin to beat them with a fork. Add some milk and continue mixing. Then we pour the shallots into the egg and mix everything again.

At this stage, we roll out a roll of ready-made puff pastry into a frying pan and prick it with a fork. Spread salmon slices on top, spread a layer of cream cheese, and finally mix eggs and leeks. We report at 180 degrees to 25 minutes in a preheated stationary oven, and the dish is ready.