July 7, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Impostor "replaces" for 41 years

Impostor “replaces” for 41 years

Samson Paul July 7, 2022 2 min read

Date

– At the time of the events, the family immediately condemned the disappearance of their son, but the searches did not lead to anything. Kanhai was the eldest son of wealthy Kameshwar Singh, an influential landowner in Nalanda district, who fell into depression after his disappearance. Desperation prompted him to go to witches, fortune tellers, and charlatans of all kinds. One day, a shaman from the village announced that his son is alive and will return soon.

In September 1981, a young man arrived in a village near the village of which the 16-year-old disappeared. The boy claimed to be “the son of an important person” but to live rich and cured in the streets.

Soon, rumors reached Kameshwar Singh, now elderly and semi-blind, and became convinced that this was indeed his son. The news also reached Singh’s wife, Ramsakhi Devi. Soon the mother realized that the man was not what he said. He sued him for identity theft and the fraudster spent a month in prison. However, Kameshwar Singh was adamant: that young man is the lost maiden.

farce

-Dianand Goosen, that’s the scammer’s real name, after nearly four decades convicted of identity theft, fraud, and conspiracy, and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Like the modern-day Mattia Pascal de Briandello, Gossin attempted during the trial to “kill” his original identity with false testimony. Deceit, no doubt, the man refused to provide a DNA sample to compare it to that of Singh’s daughter.

In the years that Gosain took on the role of Kanhayia Singh, he attended college, graduated, married, voted, obtained a firearms license and ran his “father’s” lands. He also built a family that refuses to believe this whole story.

See also  The pirate army was born in Ukraine: Gazprom is also in sight. It allows its own satellite catcher

Who is the real Kanhaya Singh, no trace yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Study reveals the key factor for victory. How many millions are needed to climb even one center

July 7, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

August, latest forecast puts summer vacation in jeopardy; Reasons » ILMETEO.it

July 7, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

He accidentally receives 330 times the salary, quits and runs away – the world

July 6, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

Facebook is at risk of blocking data transfers from Europe to the US

July 7, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

When and how does it work

July 7, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Celebrity Island, Eduardo Tavasi lost his mind to her: “When I saw her…”

July 7, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Covid, about 10,000 hospitalizations, but half of them are for other diseases

July 7, 2022 Karen Hines