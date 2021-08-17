Champions, play-off results: Shakhtar win in Monaco. Sharif surprise

An important step towards reaching the Champions League groups for Ukrainian Shakhtar led by Roberto de Zerbe. The former Sassuolo coach celebrated success in the first leg of the playoff against Monaco thanks to the magic of Brazilian Pedrinho, and the rest was saved by Tropin. But today’s surprise came from Tiraspol, where the Sherif hosts knocked out Dinamo Zagreb 3-0. Salzburg are also risking big, overturning the initial defect by imposing themselves on Bruindby 2-1. The crucial second leg matches scheduled for August 25th.

Shakhtar start with a superb ball-concealing position from Monaco in the first 20 minutes characterized by quick exchanges in tight spaces. Tite dominates on the right flank, while Pedrinho drunken opponents’ defense until he extracts match-deciding magic from the hat in the 19th minute: fast one-two on the edge of the area, a snake between three opponents and an accurate right that leaves no chance. for magick. And then almost only Monaco, who climbed into the chair with effective high pressure and skillful guidance from Golovin. But the attacks of the Monegasques systematically contradict the reflections of the superlative Trubin, the author of no less than five critical interventions. The 20-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper says no to Ben Yader (twice), Chwamini, Golovin and Maripan respectively. Nothing to do for the 11 Kovacs, who raised the white flag in the midst of last-quarter fatigue.