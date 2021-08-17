Champions, play-off results: Shakhtar win in Monaco. Sharif surprise

The Italian coach is approaching the group stage thanks to Pedrigno’s goal. Dinamo Zagreb hits in Moldova, Salzburg regains Brondby
An important step towards reaching the Champions League groups for Ukrainian Shakhtar led by Roberto de Zerbe. The former Sassuolo coach celebrated success in the first leg of the playoff against Monaco thanks to the magic of Brazilian Pedrinho, and the rest was saved by Tropin. But today’s surprise came from Tiraspol, where the Sherif hosts knocked out Dinamo Zagreb 3-0. Salzburg are also risking big, overturning the initial defect by imposing themselves on Bruindby 2-1. The crucial second leg matches scheduled for August 25th.
Smiles D’Zurby
–
Shakhtar start with a superb ball-concealing position from Monaco in the first 20 minutes characterized by quick exchanges in tight spaces. Tite dominates on the right flank, while Pedrinho drunken opponents’ defense until he extracts match-deciding magic from the hat in the 19th minute: fast one-two on the edge of the area, a snake between three opponents and an accurate right that leaves no chance. for magick. And then almost only Monaco, who climbed into the chair with effective high pressure and skillful guidance from Golovin. But the attacks of the Monegasques systematically contradict the reflections of the superlative Trubin, the author of no less than five critical interventions. The 20-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper says no to Ben Yader (twice), Chwamini, Golovin and Maripan respectively. Nothing to do for the 11 Kovacs, who raised the white flag in the midst of last-quarter fatigue.
the others
–
A thunderous sound from Dinamo Zagreb in Tirispol, as the Croats break through their qualification by scoring three goals from Sharif. 3-0 by the hosts brought in my signatures Traore (two goals, 45′ and 80′) and Kolosov (54′). Expectations were instead respected in Salzburg, where the hosts beat Brwindby despite the Danish supremacy initially caught by Ohr (4′). Adeyemi (57′) and Aaronson (90′) seals allowing the Austrians to look forward to their return to Denmark next week.
August 17 – 23:03
© Reproduction reserved
More Stories
Covid Vaccine, Immunologist Suggests Commitment & Explains Why
The Azzurri finished the Junior Rowing World Championships with seven medals
Sustainable Environmental Training – Tiburno Tv