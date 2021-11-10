“I suffer from anxiety and depression”

Bella Hadid defines her way out of depression as “non-linear, like a rollercoaster of obstacles.”

But it also sends a message of hope: “There is always a light at the end of the tunnel and the roller coaster comes to a complete stop at some point… If you work hard on yourself, invest time in understanding your shocks, your joys and your routines., you will be able to understand and learn more about your pain and how to manage it. “.

