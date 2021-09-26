Hurricane in Masa Carra, uprooted trees and fear: Lots of damage – Chronicles

Masa Carrara, 26 September 2021 – Fear in between Masa and Carrara A Hurricane This caused various vulnerabilities. It all happened About 16.30: Very strong water and wind hit the province.

Hurricane damage, photos

Bad weather in various parts of Tuscany: Situation

In Masa, the worst damage is calculated, uprooted trees and Damage to buildings: Covers parted, blinds flew, but some shop signs. Firefighters are intervening in various areas. At least two trees in Romagnano have fallen on Aurelia. Even a pine fell on Barco de Silica and ended up on the road. There are also large plants that have collapsed.

There are problems with underpasses as well Flood again. In particular, the underpass near the stadium in Masa was flooded. A car got stuck. There were no consequences for those in the vehicle. A yellow alert has been issued in Tuscany for thunderstorms and hydrological hazards.

Falling trees especially make rotation difficult. There is also an electrical problem in many areas. Civil Defense was immediately activated: the local volunteer world mobilized for interventions.

As well as all police forces: carabiners, police, firefighters, municipal police. A great effort to help those who have been damaged.

A yellow alarm sounds in Tuscany throughout Sunday. There Hurricane According to residents in the affected areas, it was violent and sudden between Masa and Carrara. The strong winds caused the greatest damage.

