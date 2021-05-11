May 11, 2021

How to install Clubhouse on Android (Real) using the beta version

Gerald Bax May 11, 2021 1 min read

we are with you He said yesterday How social Club House It is at the end Get to Android, Albeit in a very limited form: only in the USA, only in beta version on the Play Store and still with invitations. As was evident, the apk file was eventually leaked to the network and we tried it, and we discovered that it is not strictly linked to your Play Store account and is therefore usable by any user, simply by installing it.

As always the installation apk Third parties outside the Play Store always bear their risks and we personally advise you not to test them, at least until they are officially available (in beta or not) also in Italy on the Play Store. For more daring you will findfull apk (In version mute To be installed withAPKMirror Installer) On APKMirror, which is a very reliable site regarding the authenticity of the uploaded files. You can download it on this link.

Not all functions are actually available, but the program is truly complete Usable for almost all of its basic functions (In addition to the background sound, exit the application). However, not a single hurdle is overcome: you will still need an invitation.







