De Marchi in pink jersey

John Dombrowski Wins the fourth stage of Giro d’Italia 2021, Cross the finish line from Cystola Thus he took the first daunting end of this edition from Pink sweat. The first seal in an impressive roll for the American Knight, who has only won so far United States of America Impose itself in Tour of Utah. An important victory was alsoEmirates Team Emirates, Which achieved the first success in this version 104 of Tour of Italy.

De Marchi new pink jersey

As expected on the eve of, Filippo Jana Lose Pink jacket That ends on the shoulders Alessandro de MarchiAble to close today’s stage in second place and climb to the top of the general classification by 22 seconds Dombrovsky. Complete the podium today Filippo FiorelliPreviously, good Vervaeke e Tratnik.

Cardigans

Pink jacket , General Ranking Leader, sponsored by Enel – Alessandro de Marchi (Emerging State of Israel)

, General Ranking Leader, sponsored by Enel – Jersey cyclamen Points Ranking Leader sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Tim Merler (Alpsin-Phoenix)

Points Ranking Leader sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Blue Jersey , Mountain Grand Prix leader, sponsored by the Banca Mediolanum – Joseph Dombrowski (Emirati Team UAE)

, Mountain Grand Prix leader, sponsored by the Banca Mediolanum – White shirt, Youth Ranking Leader sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – Attila Walther (Groupama-FDG)

Dombrovsky words

Stage Winner Joseph DombrowskiHe said upon his arrival: “It was a tough day, I wasn’t sure that the escape might come, but when I saw that we had 6-7 minutes before the group, I started to believe it. In the last kilometers of climb I felt good, so I decided to stretch and it went as well. Alright! “

Words de Marchi

Pink jersey Alessandro de MarchiHe said upon his arrival: “I started thinking of trying to take Maglia Rosa a couple of days ago but I didn’t tell anyone. Today I learned that I had to attack at the right time and it wouldn’t be easy. A little bit of luck helped us and now here we are in Rosa. I’m speechless. This shirt is a childhood dream. All runner. “