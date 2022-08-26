How to clean mosquito nets: useful techniques and tips

With the end of summer approaching, we are preparing to clean mosquito nets, an indispensable tool of the season. You can clean it well using a few simple ingredients that you definitely have in your home as well. Let’s see some tips for cleaning mosquito nets at the end of summer.

There is nothing more beautiful than long summer days that seem to never end, but with the scorching heat, even mosquito then yes that mosquito nets Became the Indispensable item In any home to keep unwanted insects away.

Mosquito nets: what do you need to clean them?

But it always happens exposed to atmospheric factors and smogNetwork mosquito nets Get dirty easily. to clean it Few ingredients will suffice And they are almost always at hand:

–gentle soap: What is the best example of Marseille soapMore than soap A resource for any need. In addition to being able to use it as a file dishwashing liquidMarseille soap is also perfect for mosquito nets.

–vinegar: within evergreen subordinate cleaning can’t miss vinegarwhich proves in this case that it portends Wash mosquito nets at home. give vinegar shine onClean everything well.

Mosquito nets: how do we clean them?

Before continuing, you can consider switching to Minimum force a Vacuum Cleaner On the network and remove most debrisbut be careful if you don’t want to rush into buying a new chassis.

fill in one pelvis with dell‘warm water poured in a cup of vinegar or get yours soap From Marseille. Uses a spongeSoak it in the solution and wipe it gently mosquito netsThen let it air dry. If you have one, you can use a file cleaner to me steam to drive him away stubborn dirt.

Whether it is fixed or removable, the mosquito nets Chances are they go clean at least a time, at the end of the season, even better if it’s two. Always make one slight pressure While Removal Across dirt give her mosquito nets To avoid damaging it and drying any metal items avoid there Rust formation.