How much are your paintings worth today?

big eyes Magnetic pieces of women and children are a clear imprint of the painter Margaret King. His oil paintings succeeded in gaining the attention of critics and the general public in the 1960s and beyond.

These large eyes are able to attract and stimulate the gaze of the observer; Big and deep eyes, sometimes nostalgic, are able to convey the many emotions that humans feel.

Specifically in honor of Kane’s artistic sensitivity and the personal events he had to contend with, Tim Burton In 2014 he wanted to make a movie, which is now popular with everyone,”big eyesStarring Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz.

However, not everyone still knows about the extraordinary pop art painter, her life and the legal battle over plagiarism of her paintings that have significant economic value today. We know more about the woman, the artist and The value of his paintings.

Who is Margaret Keane: “Big Eyes” animator

Peggy Doris Hawkins, the real name of artist Margaret Keane, an American painter who will turn 94 in September. famous for her surreal pictures With people (usually women or animals) with unusually large eyes.

The asymmetry of the eyes often provokes feelings of anxiety in the viewer who feels observing or immersed in the gaze. Kane’s paintings were a hit with critics and the commercial world between the 1960s and 1970s, thanks not only to her sold-out posters but also to her story. plagiarism.

Margaret was actually married to Walter Keane, a man skilled in selling paintings, who had his wife’s paintings passed away as his own. For years, Margaret painted portraits while her husband took credit for it, resulting in a Exploit not sustainable. When Margaret wanted to claim maternity work She had to resort to a real legal battle that also consisted of hands-on demonstrations in class about her talent for painting.

After the victory, the painter moved to Hawaii where she met the writer Dan McGuirewho married. While she was living in the shadows and exploited by her husband, Kane painted pictures with disturbing themes: sad, lost children, surrounded by dark backgrounds. After the divorce, his business began to have a more lively and lively style.

Today Kane runs a gallery in San Francisco and her art has made a huge impact in the world of mass culture, from paintings that have appeared in Woody Allen films and album covers to the animated series,”The Powerpuff Girls series“. One’An undeniable effect.

What is the value of Margaret Keane’s paintings?

Ken plates can have a different value depending on whether they are graded and placed in a lower or higher range. On the low end, a Margaret Keane palette can sell for about 1000 dollars, while even an important business can be sold $45,000.

Margaret Keane’s highest-paid painting at auction was “Picture of Zsa Zsa Gabor“(See the picture), valued at $45,000 on April 14, 2018. The painting depicts the famous naturalized Hungarian American actress.





“The Forgotten Flower” (1969), one of the most recent sold (July 1, 2020), sold for $25,000.

The Art of Margaret Keane: Italian Influences Too

Kane’s oil paintings, which are distinguished by the large eyes of the subjects, are an unmistakable element of his style. However, the painter often mentioned that the work Amedeo Modigliani He had a great influence on his style, as did more well-known artists such as Van Gogh and Gustav Klimt.