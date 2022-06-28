Hot Alert, Ministry of Health launches maximum alarm, soon red dot in 19 cities »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Hot Alert, Ministry of Health launches maximum alarm in 19 cities, red dot soon

Warm warning He has always dominated the weather scene in our country: we are talking about the saron, another hot bubble of African descent resting in the Mediterranean.

Ministry of Health The bulletin on the heat wave and list of cities will be updated for the next few days Red dot (High level warning, dangerous to the health of the general population) There are 12 places tomorrow and 19 places on Wednesday 29th June.

On Tuesday, June 28th 12 cities are marked Red dotThis is the maximum alert level that can predict a heat wave, not only in subjects that are dangerous and fragile to the health of the entire population. Wednesday 29 June The peak, which has 19 cities in red, has been updated to date in the Health Ministry’s heat wave bulletin. Tomorrow Cagliari, Campobasso, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Reggio Calabria, Rieti and Rome will be on red alert. These will include Ancona, Barry, Bologna, Catania, Messina, Pescara and Viterbo on Wednesday.

In the absence of high humidity, strong solar radiation and ventilation, heat waves occur when very high temperatures occur for several consecutive days. These climatic conditions pose a health risk to people.

The Ministry prepares daily bulletins for 27 cities with forecasts of 24, 48 and 72 hours to report health hazards caused by heat waves.

The publication of the daily bulletin on the portal will be active from May to September each year.