The United States will play in a World Cup home qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati, ending a five-match winning streak in Columbus, Ohio.

The 26,000-seat venue, where the American Football Association will play Wednesday, November 12 at the TQL Stadium, opened in May as the home of the city’s Major League Soccer team.

The United States beat Mexico 2-0 in the World Cup qualifiers at Columbus Crew Stadium in 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013. The match against El Dry earned the nickname “Toss a Zero”.

Mexico beat the United States 2-1 in a qualifier in Columbus in 2016 with a 89th-minute goal from Rafa Marquez. .

The United States will play its own home game against Canada for its first epidemic late 2022 World Cup on September 5, three days after it opens in Nashville, El Salvador and three days before playing in Honduras. The United States hosts Jamaica on October 7 in Austin, Texas, three days later in a match in Panama, and a home game against Costa Rica on October 13.

The USSF announced on Thursday that the Costa Rica tournament would take place Lower.com Field, the new 20,011-seat group headquarters opened on July 3.

The match against Mexico will take place on November 17 in Jamaica.

Tyler Adams ‘Leipzig and Josh Sergeant’s Werder Bremen matches have already been complicated by German broadcasters’ decision to postpone their matches to Sunday, August 29, which will delay their Atlantic voyage.