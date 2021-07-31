August 1, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Qatar 2022, "Toss a Zero" match against the United States-Mexico

Qatar 2022, “Toss a Zero” match against the United States-Mexico

Noah French August 1, 2021 2 min read
Qatar 2022, “Toss a Zero” match against the United States-Mexico

Go to Content

The United States will play in a World Cup home qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati, ending a five-match winning streak in Columbus, Ohio.

The 26,000-seat venue, where the American Football Association will play Wednesday, November 12 at the TQL Stadium, opened in May as the home of the city’s Major League Soccer team.

The United States beat Mexico 2-0 in the World Cup qualifiers at Columbus Crew Stadium in 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013. The match against El Dry earned the nickname “Toss a Zero”.

Mexico beat the United States 2-1 in a qualifier in Columbus in 2016 with a 89th-minute goal from Rafa Marquez. .

The United States will play its own home game against Canada for its first epidemic late 2022 World Cup on September 5, three days after it opens in Nashville, El Salvador and three days before playing in Honduras. The United States hosts Jamaica on October 7 in Austin, Texas, three days later in a match in Panama, and a home game against Costa Rica on October 13.

The USSF announced on Thursday that the Costa Rica tournament would take place Lower.com Field, the new 20,011-seat group headquarters opened on July 3.

The match against Mexico will take place on November 17 in Jamaica.

Tyler Adams ‘Leipzig and Josh Sergeant’s Werder Bremen matches have already been complicated by German broadcasters’ decision to postpone their matches to Sunday, August 29, which will delay their Atlantic voyage.

Journalist – Football and International Affairs Analyst

Member of the AIPS Football Team and the IFFHS World Statistics Federation

Correspondent: France Football, A Pola, Discoveryfootball.com, Mundo Deportivo, Sportpress24.com

Privacy & Cookies Policy

Translate “

Error: Protected Content!

% d Bloggers have clicked Like:

READ  Tracy offers recovery. Stop at 2022 to 100 - Economy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Medusa becomes ‘Gold Record’ in US with new collaboration with “Paradise” and Ed Sheeran

July 31, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

USA USA – Tough commitment to OA Sport

July 31, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

The fire in Catania destroyed homes and the beach in one district

July 31, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Qatar 2022, “Toss a Zero” match against the United States-Mexico

August 1, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Uber, bill of 389 euros for a trip of less than three kilometers

July 31, 2021 Karen Hines
6 min read

Ex Fiat in Novoli, work has begun on the new urban center and exhibition space with balcony

July 31, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

And…stay among the stars, is back on four August evenings with the group Astrofili

July 31, 2021 Karen Hines