Here is the announced help

With discos in the lead, there Reward for those who stayed closed With the green corridor: here is the aid announced by the Italian government. After the last decree with the new rules in contrast to covid-19 pandemic. With new infections starting to grow again in an alarming way in Italy as well. Because of the delta variable, which, according to experts, will soon tend to be dominant.

For those who remained closed, the owners of the ballrooms, in fact, are still currently all over the national territory. And for those entrepreneurs, who are paying more than practically all of them economically because of the pandemic, refreshments will arrive. As announced before Prime Minister Mario Draghi During the press conference on July 22. The person who explained the new measures to combat Covid starting with the use of green pass.

In other words, on the reward for those who remain closed, despite the introduction of the Green Pass commitment for indoor and outdoor events, the Italian government’s direction on nightclubs Does not change. Even with the green certificate, the clubs remain closed.

Which is why the reward for those who stay closed is the expectation that they know their turn range of refreshments Which will be recognized for the directors of dance halls who, however, do not give up. Indeed, calls to the TAR have been announced against the shutdowns. Because, among other things, according to the managers of nightclubs in Italy, people dance everywhere except for discos.

Any future for the night entertainment business?

maintenance closed discosEven with the new discipline of Green Pass, it’s clearly not a good sign for nighttime entertainment entrepreneurs.

Even if the reward reached those who remained closed. Since they risk staying flat at least between now and the end of the year. And this is if we consider, among other things, that the Italian government extended the state of emergency until December 31, 2021.

Slightly better, compared to the bonus clubs for those who stayed closed, went to Restaurants He will be able to welcome customers at the tables, but only those who have a Green Pass. This has infuriated quite a few operators in this sector who, in fact, are not prepared for every customer who arrives to check the entrance door.