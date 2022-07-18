Tax, stop letters of controls from the Revenue Agency until September

Summer Revenue Agency Controls Summer Deadline: From the last week of July to September 1st, the sending of letters from the Revenue Agency regarding compliance and notifications of irregularities on tax returns will be suspended. Mailing will resume from the second week of September.

Stop tax checks, truce until September

The Revenue Agency reported that the scheduling of automated compliance and controls mailings related to tax returns, including those for Form 770, “provides for an outage between the last week of July and pre-September.”

A truce will last longer this year. Usually, the tax deadline calendar stops From 1 to 20 AugustBased on the provisions of Decree-Law No. 16/2012, in Article 3 IV. Deadlines that fall within this period are automatically rolled over to August 20 (which this year, however, falls on a Saturday), the date on which compliance can be made without penalties and surcharges being applied.

In addition to this regular truce, the Suspension of sending compliance letters And notifications of automated control of returns and value-added tax.

Stop tax checks, please the professionals

“The information provided by the Revenue Agency is part of the path the National Council takes to write it down when it is operating at full capacity “Freeze” for the months from June to August to send automated communications and Letters of Compliance which allows accountants To focus on achievements in self-declaration in the months of the most intense work,” stated Elbano de Nuccio, President of the National Council of Accountants.

The station is not only related to direct recipients, but also gives breathing space to professionals.

Satisfaction with the mail’s summer vacation also comes from the National Council of Labor Counselors questioned in the first person, for example, with checks on 770 model.

“An expected decision after a specific conversation – comments the President Marina Calderoni – represented by great rest to operate the offices of labor advisors in a period generally coinciding with the closing of the summer holidays.

This decision is a continuation of the selection made by the agency Reel in sending communications over a longer period of time to allow brokers to check contact data more easily and effectively. This class takes the opportunity to express appreciation for the cooperation you have provided.