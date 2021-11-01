Here are the PS4 and PS5 games for subscribers – Nerd4.life

Sony finally announced what new devices are PS4 and PS5 games Added to the subscription service catalog Playstation now a November 2021. Starting tomorrow, November 2, subscribers will be able to play Mafia: Definitive Edition, Celeste, Final Fantasy IX, and the Totally Conflicible Service.

Mafia: Definitive Edition (here’s our review) is a remake of the first chapter in the Mafia series designed for today’s platforms. As Tommy Angelo, we will be entangled in a cruel world of organized crime and will have to rise through the ranks of the Mafia family in the era of Prohibition.

Celeste (our review here) is the popular platform game made by Matt Thorson and Noel Berry. As Madeleine, we will have to face a journey to reach the summit of Mount Celeste, in an adventure with a strong narrative element, many challenges to face and secrets to discover.

Final Fantasy IX (our PS4 version review here) is the latest installment in the Square Enix (at the time Square Soft) series on PSX. The game offers an engaging and exciting storyline and features a good old-fashioned turn-based combat system from the Final Fantasy series. The re-release of this great classic on PS4 includes new features such as trophies, auto-save features, high definition and game improvements such as accelerated mode and offline mode.

Totally Reliable Delivery (here’s our review) is a colorful and funny game that simulates a courier company’s deliveries, but in a totally crazy way. TinyBuild’s work introduces a sandbox structure and deliberately exaggerated physics, creating fun and original situations.



In summary, here are the games that will appear in the PlayStation Now catalog in November 2021:

