HDR only on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation users were disappointed

The most promising Psychonauts 2 finally got a release date after the release Sample dell’E3 trailer from Microsoft during his exciting show. The developers of Double Fine are now providing some small technical details about the promising new platform game.

The software house that belongs to Xbox Game Studios In these hours I send questions and answers via e-mail to the supporters who supported the project in the figure, in which some technical characteristics of the production were outlined. Unfortunately, the development team has not yet been able to reveal the details regarding the framerates and resolutions, but they confirmed that the fileHigh Dynamic Range (HDR) It will be implemented exclusively in the Xbox Series X version.|s.

The information was reported on the ResetEra forum, where more than one user expressed their dissatisfaction. PlayStation users, Especially, They say they were disappointed with this decision, fearing that Double Fine decided to prioritize the Series X editions | S as an in-house studio for Microsoft. However, it must be taken into account that the feature may also appear to be missing on Windows PCs, and thus it was easier to apply the technology to the next generation consoles of the Redmond giant. However, it is possible to add HDR later to all versions of the game via post-launch patches.

Remember, Psychonauts 2 will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One Starting August 25. For more information about the new blasting platform guided by Tim Schafer, we refer you to our platform Psychonauts 2 preview.