March 3, 2024

Harry 'as much as possible': promise to King Charles after announcing he had cancer

Lorelei Reese March 3, 2024 2 min read

Prince Harry will return to the UK “as much as possible” to visit his father, after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. The Duke of Sussex met the King shortly after his illness was announced, on a quick trip from California earlier this month. According to sources close to Charles' second son, Harry wants to have a real role, helping his father when he has to postpone his public obligations. Prince Harry told ABC's Good Morning America that he plans to see his family “as much as possible” following the royal's diagnosis, and that he hopes the illness can “bring the family he loves together,” but added that “even his family” is in California.

Speaking about Harry to GB News, royal commentator Katie Nicholl said the year had had a “shaky start” for the royal family, but it was “always King Charles' intention” to have Prince Harry “by his side”. king. “It was also William's intention for his brother to be his own pilot,” Nicholl added, adding: “If the Duke of Sussex was here for business reasons, I think the royal family would seem less vulnerable.” “But obviously a lot of water has to pass under the bridge for this to happen now.”

