Guardiola, before the Real Madrid-City match: “When they lose they have to say…”

After Carlo Ancelottialso Pep Guardiola He spoke at a press conference the evening before Real Madrid – Manchester City. The two teams, favorites to win the competition, will face each other for the third consecutive season. In the first match, it was the Whites who prevailed after a stunning return from Rodrigo Benzema, while last year the English got revenge with a 4-0 scoreline in the second leg.

Manchester City and Guardiola: “Last year we were better”

Guardiola He expressed himself in this way in another challenge to real madrid: “This is not the first time anymore, we know their strengths. Last season we won, and the previous season we lost. This year we will play the return leg at home where we feel very strong. The matches at the Bernabeu are very long. “The reasons are different. They control many aspects of the game. When Real Madrid lose they always say they played poorly, but that is not the case. It must be said that the competitors were better. Beating them twice in a row is almost impossible. But for us to prevail there Champions It was a relief. Now we want to do it again.”

Guardiola: Ancelotti is not just a coach

Then the Spaniard gave his opinion on the work Ancelotti: “I don't consider him a bad coach tactically. Look where he puts him Pirlo Or a place Cross and Bellingham… a Manchester We all consider him a great coach in all aspects.”

Guardiola: Bellingham's difference is in his head

So comment on the Englishman's fantastic season: “When I first saw him he was only 17 years old. The difference compared to others was not only his ability, but also his head. TRUE Ancelotti immediately found his ideal position. “He always manages to be great and he is only 20 years old, imagine what he can do in the future.” Finally, a comment on its future: “I love coaching and they pay me well. When I feel it's time to leave I will.”