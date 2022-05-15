1-0 from Tottenham vs Burnley

London, UK) – Penalty ken In the recovery of the first half gives to spurs by Antonio With you 1-0 win over Burnley at The thirty-seventh day of the Prime Minister league . Thus, Tottenham, after one round of the end of the championship, rises to 68 points, temporarily surpassing rivals Arsenal by two points (who, however, has not yet played their match against Newcastle on Sunday). The knockout instead owes Jackson’s side the hope of negative results for Leeds and Everton to be able to play a save on the final day of the match against Aston Villa.

Premier League, standings

Premier League, fixtures and results

Tottenham in fourth place: Kane makes Conte smile

With Kulusevsky Off the bench in the semi-service infected with enterovirus (only 11 minutes for the former Swede Juventus finals), but with Bentancur Stand from 1′, up spurs by Antonio With you won 1-0 in Burnley It temporarily surpasses Arsenal in fourth place. Despite Tottenham’s territorial control in the first half hour, he is on his feet Cornet Best chance to start a match: 27 minutes when loris He must be overcome on the way out to stop Jackson’s head-on attempt at the Ivory Coast striker. With the Londoners’ attack poking fun at the host’s well-organised defense (Claret had conceded 49 goals in the season before this match, the best stat on the right side of the table) it’s just a mistake. Hand in Barnes District To make Burnley surrender in first-half rebound: Referee checks Farr and points to the spot, cool ken To beat Bob and sign 1-0. In the second half, it is still the England striker who becomes dangerous in the 57th minute with an attempt from outside the area that ends up a little high, but it is. Barnes He shook the Tottenham stadium with a wonderful shot from outside that hit the entire post of Lloris’ goal. At 65′ and 80′ it is Son To come close to doubling down, but two superb tackles by Bob deprive the South Korean of the joy of goal: not bad for Conte, who can celebrate three very heavy points.

Tottenham – Burnley 1-0, match report and statistics