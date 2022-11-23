November 23, 2022

Italian version confirmation date, pre-registration campaign is underway – Multiplayer.it

through campaign Pre-registrationHoyoverse has officially confirmed that The Italian version of Genshin Impact It will be available on PS5, PS4, PC, iOS and Android December 7, 2022 With the release of version 3.3.

The pre-registration campaign launched by Hoyoverse for the Italian public is available at this is the address Until December 7, 2022. It allows you to receive the latest updates via email, and by sharing the campaign page on social media, you can also participate in Competitionwho will be contacted with the winners on December 15th.

Mora and Primogemme, which are very useful resources in Genshin Impact, can be captured, but also more attractive rewards, such as PS5 and iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB. Here you will find a complete list:

  • iPhone 14 Pro 256GB
  • PS5 x2
  • Nintendo Switch x5
  • Razer Basilisk V3 x20 Gaming Mouse
  • 100 Primogems x100
  • 20,000 BlackBerry x 2,500

Genshin Impact, official artwork from version 3.2

In addition to the pre-registration campaign, new Bel Paese players can already prepare for the arrival of the Italian version of Genshin Impact by downloading and installing the game in English, and then waiting for the release of update 3.3, set for Note on December 7, 2022. The update will also see the debut of new playable characters Faruzan and The Wandered, introducing Genshin Impact’s trading card game, as well as missions and events.

