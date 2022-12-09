Green light from the European Union for the Italian-Tunisian power line. Prime Minister Meloni: “Historic event”

The Ministry of Environment and Energy Security has started licensing procedures for the new electricity connection trinity between Italia And the TunisiaThe Submarine Power Bridge From 600 megawatts in the direct current that will connect Europe And the Africa. For the project, they are listed according to EU Regulation 347/2013 in list Projects of common interest (Pci), – reads an official note from Terna, – an investment of approx 850 million euros. who are they, 307 million euros It will be funded by Europe Connection Facility (Cef), boxEuropean Union It aims to develop major projects that aim to enhance the energy infrastructures of the community. The chief rejoices watermelonregarding the green light for the European Union “to allocate 307 million euros to co-finance the interconnection infrastructure between Italy and Tunisia, a great Italian success: It is a historical date Because the European Union gave the green light to a project involving a member state with a third country.” «The work is a power line submarine with approx 200 kmIt will be built by Terna and the Tunisian company stig It will form a new energy corridor between Africa and Europe – Meloni added – for Saleh Power supply security And the Increasing energy production from renewable sources». «Thanks to this work, Italy will become tangible interlocutor Energetic From the Mediterranean – announced Stefano Donnarumma, CEO of Terna – it is a strategic infrastructure for our country and for Europe, which will be able to make a significant contribution to energy independence, the security of the electricity system and the development of renewable sources ». Terna’s CEO concludes: “We are very satisfied with the funding provided by the European Union, which is the first ever to be awarded to a Intercontinental projectwho confessed The strategic value of the project».

