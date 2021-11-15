Govit: Federica, FVG turn yellow, don’t charge for vaccine – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – UDINE, NOV 15 – “We cannot charge new closures for those who have defended themselves and others by participating in the vaccination campaign”. Massimiliano Fedriga, President of Friuli Venezia Giulia, commented on the state of epidemics in the region in Udine today.
“We are one step away from the yellow zone – he recalls – and this is provided by the number of hospital admissions in the medical area, which is very close to 15%. Fvg goes to the yellow zone, but fortunately it still needs it. Yes, this is something we should not allow and should not allow.
The governor then reiterated that “those who follow the rules, on the other hand, carry fake news, do not want to take part in the vaccination campaign, and are very different from those who lie about the vaccine.” According to Federica, “scientific data now proves its effectiveness because it protects us and hospitals, otherwise congestion will increase”. (Handle).
Reproduction Assigned © Copyright ANSA
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Use: Fox Montage – Biden racist coffee ‘built’ from Ultima Ora
The snow is strong, a huge load is coming! Risk Areas, Valuables and Accumulations ILMETEO.it
An old man was dragged away by the fury of a tidal wave in South Anna Sardinia, under the auspices of the Sant Anna Ares: research is ongoing