Google app is updated in beta and reveals something new

In recent months, the team The Google He made many changes to the Pixel Launcher, especially the “At A Glance” screen, and in the projects of the developers of the giant Mountain View company there are other important innovations.

parse code from file Version 12.23 beta From google app, In fact, the staff 9to5Google I found that a new “Live Space” menu has been implemented in Settings Google Assistant– This feature is described as where the assistant shows the user what they need, right when they need it, on the home screen and lock screen.

What do we know about the Google Assistant Live Space feature

This is a feature reminiscent of “At a Glance” which shows its Preferences page as the first option a section that allows you to customize some personal aspects, such as your home or workplace address for navigation and location information, the default location of the weather (if your current location is not available) and the ability to Enable sensitive content on the lock screen.

Then follows a section dedicated to “Proactive Moments” that can be viewed in the Live Space:

Current weather information

Upcoming events and calendar reminders

Google Pay shopping lists and loyalty cards when in supported stores

Reminders, estimated arrival times and traffic information

weather warnings

Calendar events and reminders from your work profile

This is the information that is already included in the At A Glance, which can thus be replaced by the Live Space, where information on sports scores, stock markets and a sleep summary must also be found in a place, as well as a shortcut to start driving mode.

How to download the new version of the Google app

While you’re waiting to see if Live Space will be available right away with Android 12 and what its design is, you can download the latest versions of the Google app from Mirror APK o Google Play Store:

Small changes to Google Lens

Work crew XDA Developers I found that the Mountain View giant is also working on some small changes to the Google Lens Gallery, like a new icon and the ability to exit with a swipe down.

This is still a test and there is no information on when these changes might be made available to everyone.