October 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

No, la Polonia non sta per uscire dall

Alexander Schallenberg is the new Austrian chancellor

Samson Paul October 11, 2021 2 min read

Alexander Schallenberg is the new Austrian chancellor: he was sworn in on Monday and took over from Sebastian Kurz, the center-right ÖVP leader, who Released on Saturday From his position as prime minister because of a corruption investigation he was involved in. Schallenberg was thus far Secretary of State, and it was Kurtz himself who made his name as a potential new chancellor.

Schallenberg is 54 years old and is a career diplomat who recently entered politics. He is the son of a former ambassador who was born in Bern, Switzerland, but grew up between India, Spain and France after his father’s diplomatic posts. He also became a diplomat, in 1997, then foreign minister, in June 2019, appointed by Kurz himself (who before he became a foreign minister adviser).

However, Kurz, to whom Schallenberg is very close, would continue to play an important role in Austrian politics. The leader of the ÖVP group will remain in the Austrian parliament and, according to the opposition, will continue to strongly influence government decisions, becoming a kind of “shadow adviser” to Schallenberg.

Kurz was in his second term as chancellor, and a few days ago it became known that he was under investigation with nine other people on suspicion of illegally using some money from the Ministry of Finance between 2016 and 2018 to manipulate opinion polls in office for and for his party. Curtis’ first term began in December 2017 and ended in May 2019; The second started in January 2020.

– Read also: Why did Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resign?

See also  Iran: Television, Biden receives the head of Mossad at the White House - Ultima Aura

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The President of the Czech Republic is in intensive care

October 11, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

“I did not fall into your trap”: Ciocca breaks the silence

October 11, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Poland in the streets in favor of the EU: 100,000 against the ruling of the Constitutional Court. The Prime Minister defends himself: “Europe does not impose its ideas”

October 10, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Alexander Schallenberg is the new Austrian chancellor

October 11, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Conflicts in Rome, the protagonist protagonist condemned the cramps of the struggle

October 11, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Stellantis, Maserati pass on to Mirafiori. Confirmed launch of new models

October 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I lost my job because of my illness”

October 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese