Goodbye, opinion fees in the electricity bill, starting from January 2023, will change

The Rai license feeStarting in 2023, the “unsuitable burden” of energy costs will disappear. In practice, it will no longer be necessary to represent an item in the electricity bill and this is a consequence of the commitments that the Italian government has made with the European Union in the NRP. In short, the Rai charges burden the energy bills which thus become much more expensive than the actual due. Thus, 9 euros per month will disappear for 10 months on electricity accounts, making a total of 90 euros per year.

The Rai license fee Renzi was wanted for the bill in 2015 to hit everyone who didn’t pay it. The amount was reduced because it was equal to 113 euros per year. In 2016, the first year the fees were entered into the bill, they were paid 41% more than families, with a drop in tax evaders from 36% to 10%. Then came the desired results.

Until December 2022 we’ll find it in the electric bill, but from January 2023 it will be more like going back 6 years when the Rai license fee will have to be paid separately. How and in what way is not yet known, what is certain is that the government is trying to find an effective way to prevent tax evaders from growing again.

