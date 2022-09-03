How are supplies changing in Italy

Gazprom Announce a stop at Russian gas Close to Europe Nord Stream 1, which is the pipeline that transports gas to Germany and the rest of Europe, including Italy. The Russian state company reported that pumping activities at the Portovaya LNG plant, northwest of Saint Petersburg, have stopped. Remember to note that a leak has been detected in the northern turbines of the Portovaya plant, and therefore it cannot operate safely due to its damage. For this reason, the text continues without indicating the date of reopening, and the station will remain closed until the necessary repairs are made. Let’s see how supplies have changed in Italy: now where does the gas come from?

This is not the first “failure” announced by Gazprom

Gazprom had already suspended the flow of gas to Europe by announcing that it would resume on September 4. However, another breakpoint was received due to a spill that damaged the turbines. Gazprom showed itself on its own channel cable error image. Russia claims that sanctions prevent the return of a Siemens turbine that was sent to Canada for repair, while Germany, where the turbines are located, ensures that Moscow prevents the return of this master piece.

interruption Nord Stream 1 It’s the latest in a long line of problems. The infrastructure had already stopped for scheduled maintenance of the turbines from July 11-21 and then restarted, but with about 40 percent less capacity than the normal rate. By the end of the month, the flow had fallen further to 20 percent, to about 38 million cubic meters per day, compared to 66 in the weeks prior to maintenance.

Even earlier, in mid-June, the Russian energy giant announced that gas supplies can only be guaranteed with a volume of 100 million cubic meters per day, instead of the expected 167 million cubic meters. Between the end of April and mid-May, the taps were closed in Bulgaria, Poland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Finland, due to non-payment in rubles as requested by the Russian authorities.

The new status of gas supplies to Italy

Low deliveries through Nord Stream Together with the reduced flow of gas through Ukraine, they are putting Italy and other European countries in serious difficulties. The challenge is filling storage tanks for the winter, the time of year when the most gas is consumed, as many governments have prepared contingency plans that also include rationing, in case the need is urgent. On this front, the good news is that the average storage capacity of the European Union has reached around 80 per cent of its capacity.

According to Agsi data processed by today, Italy currently holds 82.5 percent of storage capacity, in line with government expectations of reaching at least 80 percent by November. In general, gas supplies from Russia to Europe are declining: according to the data إنthe European Association of Gas Transport Operators, delivered gas in August 63.2 percent less than it did in October 2021.

And what about Italy? After the government launched the policy of freedom from Russian supplies, along with the cuts decided by Gazprom, our country in fact changed energy partners, replacing gas from Russia with gas from other countries. If in 2021 Russia is the country on which Italy depends most for gas, this is no longer the case: we have gone from 40% of total supplies last year to 23.6% currently, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of the Environment. Move handled by today Regarding the period between January and July 2022. Now, the country from which Italy imports the most gas is Algeria where 29.6 percent of the supplies come from the Mazara del Vallo pipeline, transmed.

Click here if you don’t see the graph of Italy’s new gas supply

The difference between January and July 2021 and January and July 2022 is clear: Italy imported 38.2% less gas from Russia via the Tarvisio pipeline, to offset the increase in supplies from Algeria (+3.3%), Norway and the Netherlands (355.9%) and Azerbaijan (73.2%). ) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) which increased by 27.8%. With the update of the data, the Russian percentage of the total Italian supply will decrease, possibly even reaching zero.

Click here if you don’t see the graph

Where are the gas pipelines and where does the gas come from in Italy: the map

Gas distribution in Italy is managed by Snam thanks to a network of gas pipelines that cover the country in a capillary fashion. Where does gas come from in Italy? Gas arrives from abroad from 5 main entry points on the national territory, in agreement with the gas pipelines of:

Tarvisio, Friuli Venezia Giulia: Here comes all the Russian gas, by TAG (gas through Austria) which transports gas from Russia to Italy via Ukraine, Slovakia and Austria. It has a second “branch” that enters Italy in Gorizia, passing through Slovenia;

Passo-Grace, Piedmont: this is where the gas that arrives from the North Sea fields passes through the Transit Gas, the gas pipeline from Norway and the Netherlands;

Mazara del Vallo, Sicily: here it comes transmed which connects Algeria with Italy via Tunisia to the Mazara del Vallo entry point. Algeria is so far the first country to export gas to Italy.

Gela, Sicily: Another gas pipeline from Africa reaches Gela, B GreenstreamComing from Libya. This is the longest gas pipeline in the Mediterranean.

Melendugno, Puglia: in Puglia there is a tap (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) which transports Azerbaijani gas to Northern Europe.

Click here if you don’t see the map