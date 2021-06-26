Golden United States, Brazil won in four sets

Volleyball Nations League – Women 2021: USA Gold, Brazil beat in four sets

USA Volleyball – World Cup 2018 – FIVB Pictures

A very balanced match between Brazil e United States of America, Final Nations League 2021 which saw the Americans win the gold medal after a painful battle. The first set is in favor of the green gold team, but the opponents were good at responding and winning the remaining part and the championship title.

after start Cousin group The sprint of the Americans, who immediately scores three points (0-3), Brazil begins to respond to each attack of the opponents and draws 9-9. The green gold national team excels and stays ahead during the entire central portion of the portion returning to perfect balance at 21-21 and for the entire final portion, with Brazil being the winner (28-26). The parity also continues in the second group. The US tries to stretch 5-7 but fails to get past the two advantage points and the Brazilians tie the score again 8-8. Q&A in the last part of the set, where the Americans better not fail at the second set point (23-25).

at terzo . group Brazil started strong (5-3) trying to leave a few points aside, but the US recovery was immediate once again, as they tied 5-5. The green gold winners top out the three points with a score of 11-8, but after another Q&A in the final (23-23), the Americans score the two key points to win the partial (23-25). Brazil advanced throughout the first half of Fourth group, but the Americans are good at reacting again by finding parity at 17-17, taking advantage of many of the mistakes of the opponents who lost their reference points in the last part, giving the victory to the United States (21-25).