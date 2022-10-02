Gf Vip 7, Elenoire, Sara and Giaele think Nikita Pelizon brings bad luck

The seventh edition of Big Brother Vip only launched a couple of weeks ago but has already become a candidate for one of the most criticized releases of all time. After Vipponis push Marco Bellavia to leave Cinecittà House, days after he was insulted and isolated, they now seem to be looking for a new prey to kill: Nikita Pelizon.

This morning Giovanni Ciacci appears to have tried to advise the rest of the group on how to “eliminate those who bother the most.” A few minutes ago, Elenoire Ferruzzil, Sara Manfuso and Giaele De Donà continued the chess game started by the hairdresser, and found in Nikita another competitor to kill, with sentences and judgments that take us back to the Middle Ages.

According to the three Vippone in fact, it will bring Nikita Belizon … bad luck! As reported by fellow BlogTivvu.com:

Competitors imitated her by writing the verse. Eleanor She openly asked her mother to bring her a horn as if she was arguing about it Nikita It can bring bad luck.

Mom send me a horn please. Two horns. I don’t have it here.

To watch the video click over here.

Saying that xsona brings “bad luck” is the most subtle accusation, it reveals the shrewdness of the mind of those who truly believe that saying such a thing is consistent with the logic of intelligent judgment. This does nothing but demonstrate human superiority to those who receive such criticism # large – ᴅɪᴀʟᴇᴄᴛɪᴄ (dialectic_) October 2, 2022

Ah, now the next intended victim is Nikita who will be guilty of bringing bad luck??

Please tell me I misunderstood!!

But those in the brain have sawdust or else I can’t explain it 🤦‍♀️😡 # large – Lauradefin (@Lauradefin1) October 2, 2022

I remind you that Mia Martini died of wounds, because of some ignorant who insisted that she was unlucky …

They are not aware of the actions they are taking but it is all very dangerous.

Fortunately, Nikita is strong.#GFvip pic.twitter.com/AudioNFzxsV – m (nonstozitto) October 2, 2022