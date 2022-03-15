companies | More transatlantic flights in summer delta with excellent experience, other opportunities to Milan, Rome, Amsterdam, London and Paris

Category: news Published: March 15, 2022



More than 510 weekly flights to Europe, including more flights from New York JFK and Boston than any other airline. Delta Premium Select is available on nearly all flights for more than 750,000 additional seats available to passengers in the three premium Delta cabins, compared to summer 2021. More connections to Milan, Rome, Amsterdam, London and Paris. It’s in short the summer of 2022 for Delta Air Lines.





(TurismoItaliaNews) Summer 2022 will offer passengers more routes and destinations to Europe, as well as more opportunities to enjoy the carrier’s luxury cabin – with 143% more seats than summer 2021.” Delta C is focused on rebuilding its network to offer passengers easy and convenient access wherever they want, and will This summer he delivered on that promise by offering up to 74 daily flights to 21 European destinations from 10 US gates – he explained. Joe EspositoDelta svp network planning – We have also accelerated improvements on our aircraft to ensure passengers enjoy a more comfortable journey, including the provision of more Delta Premium Select seats, available on nearly all flights to Europe in the coming months.”

The company already has Added trips With more frequencies to major European cities, routes were resumed and modern aircraft were introduced. The latest updates to the Delta summer schedule include new connections between New York JFK and Stockholm (ARN) starting June 1 and between Salt Lake City and London Heathrow (Lhr) starting May 14. Thanks to Delta’s partnerships with Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, travelers can access nearly 200 other destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India from 19 US cities.

More flights from Delta’s biggest global hubs

As the largest transatlantic airline from New York – JFK and Boston, Delta will operate up to 27 daily flights to 20 European destinations from New York JFK, including resuming pre-Covid connections to Zurich, Brussels, Edinburgh and Copenhagen. The company will also operate from New York two flights per day to Rome, one flight per day to Venice and 12 flights per week to Milan. From Boston, Delta will operate up to nine daily flights to nine transatlantic destinations, including Rome, offering nearly 5,000 more seats each week compared to summer 2019. Delta is also the largest airline in the southeast United States, It operates 17 daily flights from Atlanta to 14 destinations across the Atlantic, including a triple daily frequency to Amsterdam, as well as two daily flights to London and Rome and daily flights to Milan and Venice.

From Detroit and Minneapolis, Delta’s hubs in the Midwest, the carrier will operate up to 14 daily non-stop flights to the company’s global hubs in Amsterdam, London and Paris, as well as a daily service to Frankfurt, Munich and Reykjavik. On the West Coast of the United States, from the center of Seattle, the company will operate a twice-daily line to Amsterdam and a daily connection to London and Paris. From Salt Lake City, the carrier will offer a daily non-stop flight to its three transatlantic hubs. Delta will also return to operate the daily flight from Portland to Amsterdam.

The acceleration of premium leisure travel in 2022

With the return of international travel, Delta passengers on nearly all flights to Europe will be able to experience new travel experiences on the refurbished fleets of Airbus A330 and Boeing 767-300 aircraft, which now offer a consistent onboard experience, with a choice of four cabins: Delta One or Delta One Suite, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort + and the main cabin. Both types of aircraft have been refurbished with new restrooms and LED cabin lighting. The Delta Premium Select cabin, the carrier’s premium economy cabin, includes more room to relax and stretch with a wider seat, deeper recline, and adjustable footrests and footrests. Passengers will be able to watch Delta’s best-in-class entertainment on larger screens and charge their devices with internal power and USB ports. They will also receive a set of new amenities, noise-cancelling headphones, a blanket and a foam pillow to arrive at their destination rested and invigorated. The Delta Premium Select flight experience will be enhanced later this year. Delta One travelers will also find new amenities and interests, including: a handcrafted amenity kit for someone somewhere, soft, comfortable beds made from recycled materials, more pre-flight drinks, new appetizers, a three-course meal and irresistible desserts Including with a bowl of DIY ice cream.

Simpler and more enjoyable journey

Delta FlyReady, the airline’s digital tool that helps passengers check that they meet the requirements to reach their destination before traveling, was recently updated with an improved experience for passengers on international routes. The update introduced a more personalized view of destination travel requirements, an all-new design with a more responsive and intuitive mobile interface and easier-to-use features, which allow you to better manage your documents. Delta continues its commitment to luxury while travelling. From Impossible Foods’ impossible vegan offerings to a one-of-a-kind loyalty show with Instacart to in-flight entertainment with Peloton and Spotify, Delta delivers more personalized, wellness-oriented services and caring throughout the flight.