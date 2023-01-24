Games and Music Zebre Family Day is back on January 29th

Charge not one, but more than 125 clubs in Lanfranchi. Sunday 29 January is the day of celebration at the Cittadella del Rugby in Parma. A special event with many activities and initiatives designed for hundreds of children and families from the “Zebre Family” subsidiaries.

Following the huge success of last season’s enthusiasm and participation, ‘Zebre Family Day’ is back, an event targeting 128 clubs from north to south of the country supporting the Duke franchise in the international BKT United Rugby Championship and EPCR Challenge Cup against leading squads in Europe, the UK and South Africa.

It will start at 11:00 with the “Festival minirugby U5 / 7/9/11” organized by Le Viole Parma Rugby as part of the activities of the Italian Rugby Federation in the fields of the Federal Sports Center of Excellence. The traditional focus of Minergby, promoted by the Emilia-Romagna FIR Commission, will offer a first taste of the rich afternoon that will develop from 1.45pm with a meeting between young rugby players of local clubs and international athletes in Zebre, with changing rooms and a structure run by the Italian Rugby Federation.

2.30 pm A space for games and movement activities promoted by the educators team together towards the goal and dedicated to the little ones. For the occasion, the in-depth clinics dedicated to the “Zebre Family” have also returned; The theme of the meeting on Sunday 29 January will be “Club Communication: a collective responsibility”, a theme that was taken up in the “Leonardo Musini” conference room in the company of Simone Del Latte, Media Director of Zebre.

16:00 It’s rugby time again with the match between XV del Nord Ovest and Welsh Ospreys, a match valid for Round 13 of the international BKT United Rugby Championship. On the sidelines of the match, the party will move to the hospitality area on the sidelines for the traditional third half moment and snacks served to the “Zippery Family” clubs.

During the day of the race, in addition to the food and beverage service guaranteed by the partner of the Amoretti and Bread Club, food trucks will be present in the Cittadella del Rugby arena in Parma, thanks to the collaboration with Confesercenti Parma. Fun will be ensured thanks to the entertainment of delinquents loaned to the World of the Oval Ball, the background music of the Vinylstick Cultural Association, the children’s inflatables set up in the fields of the structure and many other initiatives designed to warm up the affection and participation by the many fans in the stadium.

information Boys and girls participating in the Minirugby Festival, together with their staff, will be able to enter for free the Zebre Match at 4.00pm. For parents and carers, active regular fares apply to the e-ticket, with ticket prices starting at €5.