From Turkey to the US, the S-400s are not on the Incirlik site – Europe

Ankara has denied bringing Russian S-400 missiles to a US base in southern Turkey. The Sabah newspaper quoted Turkish military officials as saying.

Turkey has taken parts of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system to the Insirlik base, which is frequently used by the U.S. military, according to Sky, citing a U.S. Defense Department official. The purchase of S-400s from Russia in 2019 created problems between Ankara and Washington, which are still unresolved.

The United States believes that Turkey’s purchase of the Russian defense establishment does not apply to its role within NATO and has allowed Ankara to withdraw from the military cooperation program for the production of F-35 fighter jets. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to resolve the issue in an interview with his US President Joe Biden during the recent G20 summit in Rome.