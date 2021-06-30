Free games revealed in July 2021 – Nerd4.life

Like every month, Mountain View is about to release New free games Included in the subscription forefront From google stadia. Subscribers will have access to four new games, Moonlighter, Terraria, The Darkside Detective, and Street Power Football.

All free Google Stadia Pro games will be available starting July 1, 2021. Also from tomorrow – June 30, 2021 – the following games will no longer be available on Stadia Pro (if you’ve already redeemed them, you can keep playing them as long as you’re subscribed even after they’ve subscribed Removal of service):



Steamworld Dig

Ari and the secret of the seasons

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom

PIKUNIKU

Resident Evil 7: Biological Hazard

Moonlighter is an action, exploration and treasure collecting game. Terraria is a “2D Minecraft” and as such it relies on resource gathering and building. The Darkside Detective is a point and click adventure with 9 mini cases based on puzzles and astrology. Street Power Football is a street soccer game with six modes.

In addition to free games الألعاب Google Stadia ProThe Cloud Platform will also welcome Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege starting June 30, 2021. On July 29, 2021, instead, Get Packed: Fully Loaded, an extended version of Get Packed with two additional campaigns, new competitive levels, new outfits and hats, and “much more than that”. If you already own the game on Stadia, the extended version is free. Finally, Stadia discounts are back starting June 30, 2021.

We also remind you that Google Stadia is now available on Chromecast.