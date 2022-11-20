Free energy with the sun: no more high bills

Electricity use is proportional to energy costs. This means that the more electricity you use, the more you will have to pay for it. Moreover, we are in an age where almost all of our essential tech devices need constant charging to function as intended. For this reason, our electricity bills will continue to increase as long as we continue to rely on our technological devices to carry out our daily activities.

Fortunately, the sun provides a reliable and affordable alternative energy source. Because of Sun It exists freely and inexhaustible, and can be tapped and used to meet our daily energy needs. Therefore, the question we must ask ourselves is: How can we use solar energy and save energy? There are many easy ways.

Not just solar panels: recharge your cell phone with sunlight!

Solar panels are certainly the most striking example of harnessing the sun’s energy to obtain electricity, but not everyone can do it quickly. It takes time, space, and above all a lot of money to install panels on your roof, but in any case, there are tricks that we can all try at home to save electricity.

For example, there are battery chargers and power banks that use solar energy and use the sun’s energy directly to power electronic devices. The advantage is that it is very portable. This means that even if you’re on the go, you don’t have to worry about finding places with electricity to plug in your electrical devices for recharging.

Simply leave the charger outside during the day to capture the sun’s energy and use it at night to charge your devices.

You can also preserve food thanks to the sun: say goodbye to the fridge!

There are various ways to make food last longer which is also referred to as food preservation. Desiccation or dehydration is an ancient technique, and has been in use since 12,000 BC. Although the modern technologies that exist today were not yet available, man has succeeded in preserving food.

You can save energy by using a solar dryer for food storage. Instead of relying on the refrigerator to extend the life of foods like vegetables, fruits, and even meat, you can use the sun’s free energy to dry them and keep them in good condition for future use. Solar dryers work by collecting heat from the sun and using it to dry food.