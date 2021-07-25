France beat Flop Torrent and Lillard

The Stars and Lines, who have not lost in the Olympic review for 17 years, have beaten the national team 83-76, with Athens winning 24 in a row since 2004. NBA Fournier and Gobert are decisive, only Jrue Holiday saved in the US, new from the NBA ring and landed at record time.

The first big surprise at the Tokyo Olympic basketball tournament. NBA defender Evan Fornier (28 points) led France to a 81-76 victory over USA in a superb performance. First defeat in 24 rounds since 2004 (24 wins in a row), sixth overall in 144 games played in tournament history. The team coached by Greg Bobovich plays poorly and often closes in on the forced isolation of its stars, having only 20 minutes of problems on the field with Kevin Durant, and usually only finding two (15/37) and three (10/32) juror holidays (4 days after winning the ring with the bucks) For the record he landed in Japan yesterday) was the determination needed to resist the power of the French, who won several loose balls of pure aggression in the final.

After two defeats in the friendship against Nigeria and Australia, some alarm bells rang with the victory over Spain, The next few hours will be very mild for the American team, Was called upon to recover the worst man of the last World Championship and drew all his attention to it.