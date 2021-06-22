Do, Ingroya reappears: project with former 5 stars

Antonio Ingroya Enters Parliament, exactly Senate. Not in person, because he was not elected, but he is ready to marry his own political creature, the Popolo list for the Constitution, the supporters of L’Alternadiva. The move is really thanks to the exiles of the 5 star movement that took place in Palazzo Madama. Soon, according to the collected rumors IlGiornale.it, Created Senate component Weather at Matia Crucioli, Louisa Angrisani, Margarita Corrado e Bianca Laura Granado. Drake has been thinking about patrolling MPs who have left the M5S in support of the government and owning it for some time. Very clear plan: to steal votes and credibility from former travel comrades of the 5 star movement, waving the flag of purity of the first Grillism. From justice to work wars.

Return of Ingroya

So, surprisingly, the former Palermo lawyer is back in the game. It does not matter if the list representing the former lawyer did not even reach 0.1% in the 2018 poll: the important thing is, from a disciplinary point of view, to participate in the election. So the reason is technical: in Montecitorio this component was installed without the need for external symbols because regulation does not require it. The rules in the Senate are different, in a more restrictive direction. Senators need the support of a political body and the certified presence of the symbol (by the Ministry of the Interior). Everything is subject to the strict control of the technical experts of the Palazzo Madama to check the regulatory procedures. But sources close to the document confirm: “It was days, probably hours. We comply with all regulatory requirements. “

The look of the deal is not easy. Initially, in fact, the former Grillini began a conversation of values ​​with Italy, after which he said goodbye Antonio de Pietro Is now guided Ignacio Messina. After a serious conflict (confirmed in this interview with IlGiornale.it), the situation has cooled. Now ITV Palazzo is talking to another of the movement in Madama, Elio Lannutty, Who will work on a project. Thus senators, politically connected with the elements of the chamber, have an alternative (di Andrea Colette e Pine goats), Have made contact with Ingroya, which will bring the code that will be the dowry in the 2018 policies.

Former Grillini and Ingroya: united against Drake

To this end, various projects were evaluated and awarded in 2018, and Bobolo’s plans for the Constitution were directly appreciated by those involved and promoted with full marks. The first point for an agreement is to position itself in opposition to the Tragi government. In terms of content, Synergy was built on the legal struggle, the fight against the Mafia and the clear opposition to the reform of the legal system. Marta Cordobia. In short, the founding elements of highly invasive grillism. The unity of purpose has worked in “defending vulnerable groups and rejecting liberal logic and challenge to the financial elite,” see parliamentary sources. In short, there is a lack of connections and compatibility in both justice and the economy.

The goal? “Carrying out a ‘third way’, without left or right, as in the beginning of the 5 star movement”. Of course there is a broader goal: to steal the support of the M5S Giuseppe Conte. When the Senate component is approved, a broader political process will begin. The idea, depending on what he learns ilGiornale.it, “Giving life to an opposition front that can unite all forces against the government”. And Ingroya refers to one of them.