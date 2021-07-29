For CFPs, tax savings are not included in the state aid statement either

File Compilation FAQ Data Pf, Sp, Dc, and Enc 2021.

The Agency’s collection software does not allow the amount of non-reimbursable contributions paid by the Agency to be indicated in the State Assistance Statement because the data is not necessary because it is recoverable.

For non-reimbursable contributions paid by the Agency, in order to determine the time when the obligation to fill out the assistance prospectus begins, it is necessary to take into account the date of disbursement of the contribution.

Among other things, the agency’s collection software automatically “cancels” the amount of tax credits that are government assistance, to the extent due, in the state aid prospectus.

Moreover, the amounts paid by other departments, for example the compensation equal to 600 euros that INPS paid to members of the Craftsmen and Tradesmen Pension Scheme should not be indicated in the State Assistance Bulletin because we are not in the presence of automatic tax aid in accordance with “Art. 10 of Ministerial Decree May 31, 2017, No. 115.

For non-reimbursable contributions made by the Agency, no amount must be reported in the state assistance prospectus, not even the tax savings resulting from the tax credit.

The ACTA tax credit and the rental tax credit should not be indicated in the RE part nor even on the IRAP form but only in the RU part and in the state assistance bulletin for part RS.

Finally, loans secured by the Central Guarantee Fund do not have to be mentioned in the state benefit prospectus.

