Emirates News Agency – UAE among the leading countries in digital lifestyle indicators: TDRA

ABU DHABI, 30th August / WAM / The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said that the UAE was among the leading countries in the world in various indicators of digital life, due to the significant progress in the information and communication technology sector. .

And she indicated in her report entitled “Digital Lifestyle in the Emirates” that, in line with the numbers mentioned in the relevant international reports, the UAE ranked first globally in the use of social media, second globally and first in the Arab world. In using the Internet, it is ranked ninth globally and first in the Arab world in e-commerce.

The report also notes that the UAE is the first country in the region to establish a digital government in 2001, and has promoted digitization as a way of life that must be practiced by individuals and institutions to achieve the highest levels of efficiency.

In detail, the UAE ranked first globally in terms of mobile internet speed, with the average internet speed in the country reaching 134.48 Mbps while the global average is 30 Mbps.

The report added that the UAE ranked 13th globally in terms of local internet speed, with the average internet speed in the country reaching 124.7 Mbps compared to the global average of 63.46 Mbps.

The country also ranked second globally in terms of internet use by 99 percent compared to the global average of 62.5 percent, indicating that the number of internet users in the UAE is 9.935 million.

The report also showed that the UAE ranked 12th globally in terms of time spent using the mobile Internet at a rate of 4 hours and 35 minutes, compared to the global average of three hours and 43 minutes. The country also ranked 11th globally in terms of time spent using the Internet.

The report highlighted that the UAE ranked tenth globally in terms of the average time spent using the Internet on all devices, computers or mobile phones, with an average of eight hours and 36 minutes, compared to the global average of six hours and 58 minutes. .

The report also showed that the UAE ranks first globally in terms of the average time an individual spends on social media at 106%, compared to the global average of 58.4%. The UAE has also surpassed the global population’s social media participation rate by 200%.

The report then indicated that the UAE was among the top 20 countries in terms of using digital video as a source of learning at 50 percent, and ranked the top ten in terms of digital video blogging participation with 27.6 percent.

With regard to entertainment, the UAE ranked first among the top ten countries in electronic games with 90%, while the country ranked economically among the top ten countries in terms of the proportion of the population that owns cryptocurrencies with 11.4%. The UAE was also ranked among the top 20 countries in the world in terms of the percentage of the population undergoing telemedicine with a rate of 26.4%.

The report highlighted that the UAE ranked ninth globally in e-commerce, with the average annual per capita digital spending in the country amounting to about $3,775, compared to the global average of $1,766.

In addition, the UAE ranked 14th globally in weekly online shopping, where 59% of the population buys their needs online weekly, and ranked 13th in terms of weekly online shopping via mobile phones, where 32.4% of the UAE residents buy their needs. By phone online weekly.

The report indicates that the UAE ranked first among 20 countries in terms of digital content, with 68.1% of the population purchasing various digital content on the Internet, and ranked ninth globally in terms of food purchases for families, with 33.4%. Percent of UAE residents buy their food needs online every week.

The UAE ranked 12th globally in the timing of social media, with an average of 4 hours and 35 minutes, and 11th globally in terms of social media platforms used in the media. In addition, the country was ranked among the top 20 for social media use for brand search with 48.8% and 13th globally in social media use for business at 28%.

According to the report, the country ranked fifth globally in the rate of Emirati Facebook ads by 82.5 percent compared to 34.1 percent globally and fifth globally in the rate of social ads on YouTube, which amounted to 93.4 percent compared to the global average of 37.7 percent.

The UAE ranked sixth globally in the proportion of Instagram ads, reaching 60.2 percent, compared to the global rate of 23.9 percent, and ranked second globally in the proportion of Tik Tok ads, reaching 81.3 percent compared to the global average of 15.9 percent.

The UAE also ranked third globally in the rate of LinkedIn ads, reaching 69% compared to the global average of 14.6%, as well as the eighth globally in the rate of Snapchat ads, reaching 37.2% compared to the global average of 9%.

Translated by: Mina Samir Fouka.

http://wam.ae/en/details/1395303078941