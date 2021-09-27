First airline to bring IATA passport to Italy

After the success of an experiment that included only some of the busiest Emirates airlines, the airline decided to do so Extension of use of the IATA passport To all its destinations on six continents (including Italy). It is the first step to take this big step, providing a useful tool to ensure greater passenger safety and to push for a rapid return to normal air travel.

last spring, UAE I decided to implement it IATA passport On some select routes from its main hub in Dubai, it is widely acclaimed. In the following months, the company expanded the application to include 12 of its most popular destinations. Extensive experience has achieved far more than expected results, so much so that Emirates Airlines has now decided to take another step forward, extending Use Pass on its entire network globally.

I know right now IATA passport It is only available to travelers to and from the 50 cities connected to Dubai’s national airline, and by the end of October its use should reach more than 120 destinations it has arrived at. Permission to the application was developed by the International Air Transport Association Coming soon to Italy tooThrough all four Emirates gates.

The company continues to invest in innovative technology and solutions, so it can deliver Simple travel and contactless experiences to our customers, while allowing our airport teams to manage document checks efficiently and in compliance with regulatory requirements” – explain Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airlines, on the close cooperation between airlines and the United Arab Emirates that is it.

IATA passport is an application that allows you to Return to fly safely, making pre-boarding checks smoother. for him Benefits They are numerous: in fact, it allows you to archive your travel documents in a digital format, clearly including certificates of vaccination against Covid or tests performed at authorized centers. It also keeps track of all useful travel information, such as i Admission requirements and Covid testing centers distributed throughout the territory.

Emirates Airlines successfully pioneered the issuance of the travel card through its distribution Health certificate For its passengers who frequent certain routes. Now the trial phase is over, and it’s time to extend its use to all six continents.