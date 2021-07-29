Health is what matters most to all of us. In fact, it is always the object of the wishes of family and friends. The philosopher said: He who has health is the world in his hand, and every sane person seeks health above all. However, there are many procedures that are not ideal for our well-being. Some we consider harmless, others we think are beneficial. Fortunately, there are reliable studies that can remove any doubt. In particular, few know that this simple procedure that many do every day is harmful to health.

Expert opinion

The Veronesi Foundation is one of the leading Italian medical research centers. Known and respected all over the world, the foundation publishes constant updates on health issues on its website. In particular, experts from the institution recently published an article on wine, which came after a very important scientific study. You can refer to the study and the article in question through this Link. Simply put, scientists want to refute the thesis that red wine is good for health. Of course, we can always continue to drink it, perhaps following this Prozonide Council of Bursa. However, we should not delude ourselves that it is good for our health. Let’s see why.

Few people know that this simple procedure that many do on a daily basis is harmful to health

The study is based on an analysis of resveratrol, which is nothing more than the polyphenols found in red wine. In the past it was highly regarded and many benefits were attributed to it. It was believed that it could give people more years of life or even help prevent certain diseases. But the study showed that all these allegations are rumors without any scientific basis. In fact, the continued use of alcoholic beverages can also have negative consequences for human health.