Fedez spotted in Twiga with Spanish model Violeta Tolupa, denies it: ‘It’s not what it seems’

The list of alleged flirtations attributed to Fedez after the breakup with Chiara Ferragni goes on. In fact, web sleuths discovered that a few hours before he was seen in Monte Carlo holding the hand of French model Garance Othier, the rapper seemed particularly close to another model, the Spanish Violeta Toluba, known for participating in the Miss Universe contest. The young woman was with him at Twiga in Monte Carlo, and at the disco they would exchange some songs that were immediately immortalized and spread across the Internet. But she herself wanted to clarify the nature of those affectionate attitudes, stressing that there is only friendship between the two.

“It’s not what it seems”

In an interview with the Spanish magazine FirstlyIn fact, Toluba declared: “It is true that Fedez and I spent some holidays together, but there is no relationship, he just came out of my husband’s separation and it is not as it seems. I appreciate him very much, he is an exceptional person, whatever he does I will always support him and we will always be friends with a lot of laughter and unforgettable moments.” So it seems like a categorical denial of the flirtation. While rumors are gaining strength about a cat brewing between the musician and Garance Authié. Moreover, The complaints encouraged themselves: the young woman posted a video on TikTok in which she moved her lips to the beats Exciting store, Fedez’s new single in collaboration with Emis Killa (where Ferragni digs abound). The rapper reposted the clip on his Instagram stories.

Cover photo: Violeta Toluba on Instagram

