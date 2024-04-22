April 22, 2024

Fatty liver disease, there is an amazing treatment that many overlook: however, it is very effective in reducing the problem

Karen Hines April 22, 2024 2 min read

This health problem is becoming increasingly common around the world. Let's find out what problems they can cause and how to treat them.

conditions Liver It is a very important indicator to evaluate the overall health of your body. It is known that Excessive and prolonged consumption of alcohol Over time, it can cause significant damage to the organ, but even in people who don't drink, or who only drink occasionally, Hepatic fatty changea Pathology that highlights the accumulation of fat in the liver.

Fatty liver disease, there is an amazing treatment that many overlook: however, it is very effective in reducing the problem – Abruzzo.cityrumors.it

Nafld – non-alcoholic fatty liver disease – is increasingly common worldwide and is closely linked to the increasing rates of people in… Overweight and obesity On the planet. Traditional treatments cannot be replaced or neglected, but it is good to maintain them Healthy lifestyle And attentive.

First of all, we should avoid overloading the liver with foods high in saturated fats (Fried foods, fast food, and processed foods) It is very useful to follow the plan of a clinical nutritionist, who can allow the patient to return to fitness at the appropriate times and methods. to'Physical activity should not be neglected at allIn fact, it is an increasingly important factor for the management and care of patients with hepatic steatosis. And now there's also a new clinical study proving this, published in the journal Metabolism.

Fatty liver disease, benefits of aerobic exercise

The research aimed to understand the tangible benefits of training on the body and was able to prove its importance in liver patients in a quantitative and qualitative way.

The study's authors were able to confirm this with certainty Moderate aerobic sessionsrepeated over time, It helps metabolize fats and reduces the size of fat droplets in the cells.

Training in the gym
Training can be a valid help for this disease – Abruzzo.cityrumors.it

This factor, combined with weight loss, can be very beneficial for patients to feel better and try to fight the disease. In particular, the relationship that arises between accumulated fat and mitochondria is important, so the demands that follow physical activity stimulate fatty acid oxidation and this allows us to prevent and partially treat steatosis.

During the tests, the mice that did aerobic exercise had fewer saturated fatty acids in their mitochondrial membranes. The results also showed that the Mfn-2 protein is involved in regulating the synthesis of the respective lipid chains.

In short, we already knew that physical activity is good for us, but this is further proof of how important it is for liver health.

