Extra 5% off + €10 total off with this limited discount code!

Unieuro offers a new savings opportunity with a discount code day 10!
The coupon allows you to Save €10 on your online purchases On Unieuro.it, a minimum purchase of 99 euros.
At the same time, a Extra 5% discount code Which automatically applies to your cart with (almost) any order!
In short: the deal is just around the corner, but you have to find it first!
On products for which the coupon is valid
Unfortunately There is no comprehensive list Of the suitable products, although the material in question is very limited.
However, we know for sure that the code is valid Even on already discounted products!
Keep in mind though Apple and Dyson products are likely excludedbut However, we recommend that you try to use it With all the items you want to buy.
How to use the discount code “UNIDAYS10” on Unieuro
-
Add a product to your cart
Sign in to Unieuro.it And add a product of at least €99 to your cart by clicking the appropriate button.
-
Enter the discount code
Enter the shopping cart from the appropriate icon at the top right of the Unieuro website and click “I have a coupon code”. Then enter the code day 10 And click “Apply” to confirm.
-
Get instant discount on shopping cart
If the product added to the cart is among the eligible products, the code will deduct a total of €10 (the offer is applied after the additional 5% discount in the cart, allowing for even greater savings).
All you have to do is complete the purchase to take advantage of the range of promotions!
The coupon expiration date is not even indicated, so we recommend taking advantage of it as soon as possible!
