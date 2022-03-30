March 30, 2022

"Nice reaction, sorry it will be there until December"

Mirabelle Hunt March 30, 2022 2 min read

Blue coach after Turkey: “It was not easy, although the match was not of much value. They are all young people, we need time.”

after Victory with TurkeyAnd the Roberto Mancini convinced by proof‘Italia. Especially the reaction of the blues. “Young people did wellWe are happy – explained the coach -. It was also great to see the reaction after 1-0“.” The boys were good at staying calm and scoring goals – he added. They grew up in the game after a quarter of an hour, for them it was the first time they played together, it was not so simple.” “Are there more regrets? Unfortunately, they will be there until next December‘He continued, returning to Murr with North Macedonia.


He continued, “Sweat is useless? It’s useless for the purposes of what it’s worth, but one must try to do things well even when there are unfortunately negative situations.” Mancini Analysis of the match with Turkey. He added: “They are all young people, we need time – he added -. It was not easy, although the match was not of great value. But they were good and I am happy for them.” “It’s the reaction I wanted to emphasize on the idea of ​​moving forward‘ Coach Blue continued.

At the conference: “How many problems from September to March”
Then Mancini added at the conference: “In the months from September to March we had a lot of problems. And with Switzerland, we sent 10 players to our country. The guys who played were great. Everyone has to accept what happened. Sports like that. You don’t always have to find the culprit, that’s life like football.”

