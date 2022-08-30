Energy crisis, Musk curbs green tipping point: “If we give up oil and gas now, civilization will collapse”

for Elon Musk The world still desperately needs mines petroleum And the Gas In the short term: the alternative would be the “complete disintegration of civilization”. These are the statements of the billionaire that he cited CNBCOn the occasion of the energy conference in the city Stavanger in Novergia. The goal is to go towards More sustainable energies But in the short term, according to Musk, the only way will be the oil and gas route, unless you want to go towards Very serious consequences. “Realistically, we need to use oil and gas in the short term, otherwise civilization will collapse,” he explained. When asked if Norway should continue drilling for oil and gas, he replied: “I think more than that explorations It is justified at this time. One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced Transition to sustainable energy and a sustainable economy. It will take a few decades to complete.” Then the businessman pointed outOffshore wind energy in the North Sea“Combined with stationary battery packs, they can become a major source of energy and provide a powerful and sustainable source of energy in the winter,” he explained.

Continue reading on Open

Read also: