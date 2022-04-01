Energy after Putin’s announcement, Singolani: “Italy will prosper even without Russian gas”

Today is Thursday 31st March, Chairman Vladimir Putin Signed Presidential Order It offers to suspend active contracts for the Russian natural gas trade, known as “hostile nations”, which do not pay for delivery in rubles. Italian Minister’s response to climate change Roberto Singolani, Not long before coming: “Currently, Italian gas reserves still allow the country to continue operations,” he said, “even in the event of sudden and impossible interruptions to Russian supplies”. Faced with threats to cut off supplies to European countries that are not ready to drop the euro for deals with Moscow, Cingolani responds: “The Italian government is in constant contact with European allies. Russia by all member states.”

He further declared, “Prime Minister Mario Tracy The German Chancellor will ask in the evening Scholes, And bilateral talks are underway between the energy ministers. In early March, Singolani announced that he would work to liberate Italy from Russian gas within 24-30 months. “Approximately every year we import from Russia 29 billion Cubic meter of gas, which is approximately over 40% gas That we import. These need to be modified, this time we have done a very quick operation and in late spring 15-16 billion cubic meters They will be replaced by other suppliers in other parts of the world, ”the minister explained.

read more: