Elsa Pataky is ‘proud’ of working hard at The Interceptor

Elsa Pataky is ‘proud’ of performing her stunts on ‘The Interceptor’.

The 45-year-old actress spent several months shooting the movie in Sydney and had to take it “to a new level” with her fitness regimen to be in top physical shape for her role as JJ Collins.

He said: We finished filming two weeks ago, eight months later.

“I am glad that I was able to make a full-fledged action movie, where I played a strong, strong woman.

She’s a US Army Soldier and playing her was a must-have to build muscle and take your regular training regimen to a new level.

“It was a real challenge because I was also learning all the fighting routines and doing all the scenes I could do on my own instead of using the double. I feel very proud of myself.”

Elsa was able to turn to her husband, actor “Thor” Chris Hemsworth – father of her sons India, nine and nine, twins Sasha and Tristan – for muscle-building tips and advice for the role.

He said hello! The magazine provides good advice, especially in the field of nutrition.

“He was shooting the last movie ‘Thor’ while I was shooting The Interceptor, so we took turns training and looking after the kids.”

Elsa continued to work until the end of filming but she “lightened” her regime.

She added, “I’m back to a more relaxing practice: meditation, yoga, some Pilates and some exercise, but with smaller weights.

“I was waking up to double my weight. At the end of the day, you’re exhausted.”