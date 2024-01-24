Economic agenda for January 25, 2024

Central banks
B.C.E.
- communication Monetary policy decisions (2.15 pm). Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged; The reference rate should remain at 4.25%, while the deposit rate should be confirmed at 3.75%.
- Christine Lagarde press conference Commentary on monetary policy decisions (2:45 pm).
- Speech by Christine Lagarde (raw 16.15).
- Speech by Christine Lagarde (raw 17.00).
Italian Stock Exchange
Financial statements for the fiscal year 2023
Conference call to comment on the financial statements
Boards of directors
Capital increase
- Work is underway to increase capital Portobello. The process is scheduled to end on February 1, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until January 26.
Offering government bonds
Italy
- Issuance The short-term BTP agreements expire in September 2025 (Annual coupon: 3.6% – ISIN code: IT0005557084). The amount ranges between 2 and 2.5 billion euros.
- Issuance BTPs are indexed for May 2029 inflation (Actual annual coupon: 1.5% – ISIN code: IT0005543803). The amount ranges between 500 million and 1 billion euros.
- Issuance BTPs are indexed for May 2039 inflation (Actual annual coupon: 2.4% – ISIN code: IT0005547812). The amount ranges between 750 million and 1.5 billion euros.
My quarter
United State
- American Airlines (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
- Comcast (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
- Intel Corporation (Q4 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)
- visa (Q1 2023/2024 – Release after Wall Street close)
total economy
Germany
- index IFO In January 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 86.7 (previous: 86.4).
- index IFO (Current status) January 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 88.6 (previous: 88.5).
- index IFO (Forecast) in January 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 85.0 (previous: 84.3).
France
- Guide for Confidence of manufacturing companies In January 2024 (08.45 AM). Consensus: 100.
United State
- Bill (First estimate) for the fourth quarter of 2023 (2:30 p.m.). Consensus: +2.0% QT/year (previous +4.9% QT/year).
- Shrinkage of the gross national product (First estimate) for the fourth quarter of 2023 (2:30 p.m.). Consensus: +2.2% QoQ.
- Consumption contraction (First Core Estimate) for Q4 2023 (2.30pm). Consensus: +2.0% C/F.
- Durable goods orders From December 2023 (at 14.30). Consensus: +1.0% mo/m.
- Durable goods orders (Excluding defense and aircraft sector) in December 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m.
- Trade balance In December 2023 (2.30pm). Consensus: -$89 billion.
- Weekly orders for Unemployment benefits (raw 14.30). Consensus: 200 miles.
- New home sales In December 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 650 thousand.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
The arrival of salaries of 124, 96 and 190 euros: a joy for the workers
Spending without increasing public debt is possible: here's how
New low-cost flights from Italy about to take off – SiViaggia