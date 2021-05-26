Earth is the new frontier for NASA: a new observatory to combat climate change is born

NASA announced a developmentEarth System ObservatoryIt is a network of satellites that aims to provide 360-degree monitoring of our planet and the ongoing climate change:Each satellite will be designed to complement the other, working together to provide a comprehensive, three-dimensional view of the Earth, from rock to atmosphere“Reads the NASA statement. The observatory will pursue several areas of investigation,” Analyzing and studying the various phenomena that contribute to climate change. For example, the effect of atmospheric aerosols and suspended particles resulting from both pollution and natural phenomena resulting from climate change will be studied. Another area of ​​interest is the possibility of predicting extreme weather events, but also drought events with a better way of planning water use for agricultural purposes.

Hurricane Maria detected by NASA’s Terra satellite. In recent years, tornadoes have grown in number and intensity.

Not only will the purpose of the new missions be to more obvious weather impacts, but also to monitor earthquakes, volcanoes, glaciers, landslides, groundwater stocks, and how the dynamics of these systems are intertwined with change in the area due to difference. At sea level caused by climate change. The launch of the program will be the launch of NISAR in 2022 (An acronym for NASA – ISRO Syntetic Aperture Radar), a satellite developed by NASA in cooperation with the Indian Space Research Organization, which by combining two different radar systems will be able to measure changes in the Earth’s surface with an accuracy of one centimeter. NISAR (pictured in opening image) will be the first piece of the new observatory and will analyze glacier melting, earthquakes, volcanoes, and landslides.