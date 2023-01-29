During the coming hours, continuous deterioration, rain and snow at low altitudes in some areas; Outlook » ILMETEO.it

Weather: In the coming hours, continuous deterioration, rain and snow at low altitudes in some areas; Forecasting

More heavy rain and snow in the next few hoursIn the next few hours, the weather conditions are expected to deteriorate in some areas of the country, with scattered rain and snow at low altitudes..

Taking a general look, Italy is still affected by fCold northeastern currentsinheritance of the Arctic glacial flow of Attila, which maintains a typical winter climatic context, while between the Ionian region and Greece there is a recurring Cyclonic rotation.

It will be precisely the latter that will cause another phase of non-ionizing weather in some regions of the country. The two main islands will be monitored, especially the areas further north where the risk of precipitation will be higher. Some scattered rain may also affect southern Calabria and the Adriatic region in the centre. Here also pay attention to The snow which may drop to a lower altitude.

To better understand where and how much it rains, we can use the map below. colored areas in blue It shows us which areas are most at risk of precipitation and where it can also accumulate 40 mmwhile those colored blue will be much less. Rain is expected for Sunday, January 29The rest of the country’s meteorological picture will remain calmer, even sunny at times thanks to a shy approach.Azores hurricane Which will appear clearer with the onset New week. We’ll talk again.