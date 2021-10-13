Today scattered clouds, Thursday 14 and Friday 15 clear »ILMETEO.it

Weather forecast for 10/13/2021, Rome. The day is characterized by scattered clouds, the temperature is below 11°C, and the highest is 21°C

Rome weather forecast

Rome, Wednesday 13 October: The day is characterized by transient clouds, the temperature is below 11 ° C, and not higher than 21 ° C. In detail, we’ll have some scattered clouds in the morning, storms and precipitation in the afternoon, and fine weather in the evening. During the day, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 2 pm and will be 21 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 11 degrees Celsius at 11 pm, and the wind will be light from the east and northeast in the morning with a strength of about 6 km / h, in the afternoon weak from the north And northwest with a force of about 6 km / h, moderate from the north and northeast in the evening with a strength of about 24 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 3.9, which corresponds to 658 W/m2.

Thursday 14 October: Mostly a clear day. Tomorrow, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 3 pm and will be 19 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 5 degrees Celsius at 7 am. The winds will be moderate throughout the day, coming from the north and northeast, with a strength of about 27 km / h. . The highest solar energy intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 4.9, which is equivalent to 732 W/m2.

Friday 15 October: A day full of good weather. During the day there will be a maximum temperature of 21°C at 4pm, while the minimum at 7am will be 3°C. The winds will be moderate in the morning from north-northern-east with a force of 19 km / h, and the rest of the day will be moderate from the north, with a strength of between 17 and 22 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 4.7, which corresponds to 719 W/m2.

Saturday 16 October: Cloudy or foggy sky conditions, minimum 5°C, maximum 21°C. In detail: Overcast sky in the morning and afternoon, clear sky in the evening. During the day the maximum temperature will be 21°C at 3pm, while the minimum at 7am will be 5°C. The wind is weak in the morning from the north and northeast, and its intensity is between 8 km / h and 3 km / h, weak from the southwest in the afternoon with a strength of about 5 km / h, and weak from the east in the evening with a strength of about 4 km / hour. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 4.5, which corresponds to 703 W/m2.

More details and updates on the page weather rome