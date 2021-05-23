Distance teaching, we are thinking about next year: it will not be carried out by the teacher in case of illness, but it is valid for students with pathology

Distance learning will continue in the future, albeit in a different format than what we have seen so far. Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi’s words to Sky Digi24 indicate that the experience of digital education is not excluded. What are the opportunities for the next school year.

“In recent months, we have used Dad as a substitute for stock, not for bulk. Many children would not have had any contact with the school if it were not for this tool and our ability to use this tool.”

“Next year – Minister explained – “Like sick children on leave” In some cases it is possible to get this tool, but what I like is that the way of teaching takes into account the possibility of using tools of this nature, that’s possible, keep in touch with a class in Germany or an expert in the United States “

Distance teaching, in which cases it will be used

Integrated or 100% remote digital teaching for the next school year This can be done by the author in a reliable isolation or in a reliable isolation, But not in certified disease, Exclusively for their own classes, where they are placed in reliable isolation. The teacher performs the activities in the presence of the classes and the teacher is in isolated or reliable isolation, but if not in a sick state, the teacher conducts integrated digital teaching if supervision can be guaranteed.

If presence teaching activities are suspended, health emergency improvement and use is made possible by integrated digital teaching, teaching staff must respect service hours; Ensuring teaching services on remote methods using information technology or available technology tools.

However, for students, the Sostechni Biz Order goes into detail:“With one or more directives from the Minister of Education, the Minister of Economy and Finance and the Minister of Public Administration, for the orderly commencement of the 2021/2022 school year, measures aimed at taking into account the needs of students with serious or immunocompromised diseases, the limits of the normal budget allocation, the rules in force. Certificates issued by competent health officials and the primary care physician in charge of the patient, allowing them to follow the school plan, such as using distance education. “